Bhopal Police To Deploy 56 Specialised Cyber Cops At Stations For Faster Fraud Probes |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Fifty-six specialised cyber personnel will be deployed across city police stations to strengthen investigations into cybercrime cases and provide faster assistance to victims.

The deployment has been planned on the basis of the number of cybercrime complaints registered through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) at individual police stations.

Stations reporting a higher number of cyber fraud and online cheating cases will receive more specialised personnel.

Police officials have divided the stations into three categories - A, B and C - based on the volume of cybercrime complaints. ]

Twelve police stations that recorded more than 500 complaints on the NCRP have been placed in the A category. Each of these stations will get six specialised cyber personnel at their cyber help desks.

The A-category stations include Ashoka Garden, Kamla Nagar, Shahpura, Habibganj, Awadhpuri, Govindpura, Piplani, Bagsewania, Misrod, Koh-e-Fiza, Kolar and Nishatpura.

The special cyber personnel will not be limited to routine paperwork. They will assist investigating officers in the technical aspects of cybercrime cases, including tracing digital transactions, analysing online activities and identifying suspects.

Their role will also include assisting in efforts to freeze or recover money lost in cyber fraud cases.

Police officials said the deployment is aimed at improving the quality and speed of cybercrime investigations, particularly at stations receiving a large number of complaints.

Police commissioner Sanjay Kumar said the decision was taken in view of the increasing number of cybercrime complaints being received at police stations.

He said the deployment would help speed up investigations and case disposal while enabling victims to receive assistance more quickly.