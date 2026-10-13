MP's Budhni Tribal House Demolition Row: CM Mohan Yadav Announces Probe, NCST Issues Notices To Chief Secretary, DGP | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said he will set up an inquiry into the demolition of houses of tribal people in Kosmi village under the Budhni assembly constituency.

Yadav said on Friday that the inquiry would bring the truth to light. He further said that since he had come to know of it, he would set up an inquiry.

Yadav sought a report from the officers, saying that because a senior leader put up the issue, he would probe the case.

''The government remains sensitive to the people-centric issues,'' he said.

In the same way, the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) issued notices to the chief secretary, director general of police, principal secretary (forest), collector (Sehore), SP (Sehore), DFO (Sehore), and managing director of Forest Development Corporation. The commission sought a report within three days.

According to the notice, the commission has made it clear that if it does not receive the report within the stipulated time, it will issue personal summons to the officials concerned, using its powers of a civil court.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan staged a sit-in after the incident of the demolition of houses of ten tribal people came to light on Sunday.

Chouhan left for Delhi on Monday. Yadav, too, reached Delhi late in the evening. Chouhan reacted sharply to the Congress's statement that the demolition of the houses of tribal people resulted from the internal conflict in the BJP.

At a press conference in New Delhi, Chouhan said the Congress had no right to speak over the issue.

The forest department had registered forest crime cases against ten tribal people whose houses were demolished on Sunday.

According to sources, the forest department had already served a notice on these people.

The department has acted to remove encroachments, and such action continues, sources said.