Bhopal's Halalpur Firecracker Market Sits On 1,500 Kg Of Gunpowder Amid Shifting Deadlock | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the festive season begins, demand and stocks of firecrackers are rising in Bhopal, raising safety concerns following three major fire incidents in market areas, including New Market.

Against this backdrop, the Halalpur firecracker market in Bairagarh has emerged as a major concern, with nearly 1,500 kg of gunpowder permitted to be stored at the site.

Only 15 shops and five large warehouses are licensed here, while more than 10,000 residents and over 100 shops in the surrounding area remain exposed to the risks posed by nearly 1,500 kg of gunpowder.

The market is located within 100 metres of two petrol pumps, with densely populated Vijay Colony behind it. Three large hotels and more than 10 marriage gardens are also situated nearby, raising concerns that a minor fire could trigger a major disaster.

Relocation stalled by High Court stay

The administration initiated action after a massive fire broke out at a Halalpur shop on June 12 this year. Flames reportedly soared 70-80 feet, destroying goods worth lakhs of rupees.

The Bairagarh sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) subsequently issued a notice directing the market to be shifted to a less congested location in the Huzur area. However, traders obtained a stay from the High Court, bringing the relocation process to a halt.

The district administration has argued in court that the population and surrounding conditions have changed significantly since permission was granted for the market.

A proposed site inspected jointly by officials and traders in July also failed to resolve the deadlock, with traders citing inadequate safety arrangements. Traders, meanwhile, maintain that they are willing to relocate once the administration provides suitable land.

Fire NOCs cancelled, PESO review pending

The administration has already cancelled the fire no-objection certificates (NOCs) of the shops and written to the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) seeking cancellation of their licences.

Proceedings under Section 133 have also been initiated. Rajkumar Chandani of RK Firecracker House said the market is permitted to store up to 1,500 kg of gunpowder, with an average of 700-800 kg worth of firecrackers sold every month.

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"The administration sent another letter to PESO last week. Officials, the SDM, PESO and traders are holding discussions, but the administration has made it clear that firecracker sales will be permitted only after all mandatory safety standards are met."

Sumit Kumar Pandey

Additional District Magistrate (ADM)