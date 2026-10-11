Bhopal Waqf Board To Pay ₹21 Lakh In School Fees For 289 Orphan Children | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board will pay school fees (up to Rs 10,000 per child) for 289 orphan children residing in Bhopal.

The board selected the 289 children after inviting applications through newspaper advertisements and conducting a thorough screening process.

To ensure the information reached the intended beneficiaries, the board published notices in newspapers on two separate occasions.

Sanwar Patel, chairman of the Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board, stated that following the Waqf Amendment Act and the subsequent freeing of Waqf properties from encroachments, the revenue now being generated is enabling the board to fund the education of such a large number of needy children.