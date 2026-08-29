MP’s Biaora Bus Horror Leaves 4 Dead, Karnataka Cyber Crime Inspector Among Victims | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four people, including an inspector of Karnataka Police, died, and 12 were injured after a bus heading to Indore from Kanpur met with an accident on Biaora bridge of Rajgarh district on Friday morning, said police.

The bus collided with the safety wall of Bhopal Bypass Bridge at Biaora at around 8.30 am.

The bus went out of control on the curve of the bridge and collided with the wall. The maximum impact of the collision was on the upper sleeper part of the bus. It broke the windows, and passengers sitting there fell down on the bridge.

After the incident, passengers raised an alarm seeking help. Locals, along with the police and administration team, rescued the passengers trapped in the bus.

SP Amot Tolani said that inspector Ravi K B was serving at the CEN (Cyber Crime) Police Station in Bengaluru City's Southeast Division and was with a police team.

He died in the mishap along with the other three, Bilal Ali, resident of Bihar, Jyotiraditya Singh, resident of Vijaywada, and the driver of the bus, Vikash Shukla, resident of UP.

He added that in the incident, 12 people were injured and among them five were seriously injured. The five passengers have been referred to Bhopal for better treatment.

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar expressed shock over the demise of the inspector and said, "I share the grief of his family and the police department in losing this dedicated officer."