MP's Betul Tragedy As 2 Die, 5 Hospitalised After Consuming 'Medicine' To Give Up Alcohol, Self-Styled Baba Among 3 Arrested | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two people died and five others fell seriously ill on Wednesday after they drank a herbal concoction to get rid of alcohol addiction. The incident occurred within the Chicholi police station limits in Betul district when a self-styled holy man in the village of Pathakhera served the medicine.

Shortly after consuming the concoction, the men began to vomit and lose consciousness. They were all rushed to Chicholi Community Health Centre, where doctors declared two of them dead.

The self-styled 'Baba' Ramesh Uike and Ojha Parte claimed to offer a remedy to help people quit alcohol. Following the claim, several people consumed a concoction provided by them, intended to help them stop drinking.

On Wednesday, the red-coloured liquid was served in glasses. Some individuals consumed one glass, others two. So far, two deaths have been reported in which Ramkishore Jhade, aged 35, and Sanjay Uike, aged 22, died.

Five victims are undergoing medical treatment. They are Mohan Amrute, aged 30, Vijay Uike, aged 26, Ramdas Ahake, aged 36, Sahdev Ivne, aged 50 and a 17-year-old boy.

Superintendent of police (SP) Amit Saxena said police arrested three suspects, Ramesh Uike, Ojha Parte and Sharad Kawade, in the case. The allegedly poisonous concoction has also been seized.

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