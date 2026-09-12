MP’s Ashta Gears Up To Welcome Bappa As Artisans Give Final Touches To Over 5,000 Ganesh Idols | FP photo

Ashta (Madhya Pradesh): The Ashta city has geared up to celebrate the ten-day Ganesh festival beginning from Monday.

Artisans remain busy giving final touches to over 5,000 huge idols of Bappa. The small idols remain in large numbers.

The Puja committees have also pitched in tents to install the idols of the Lord. Idols have already reached many pandals.

A local artisan, Durga Painter, said he made the idols of the Lord in different forms. They are Shambhu and Radha-Krishna, playing Dandiya and sitting on peacocks, lotuses, rats, and swings.

According to him, artisans make idols at three places in the city. Many idols measure seven feet in height, he said, adding that he has made nearly 150 big idols and smaller ones whose costs ranged from Rs 50 to 5,000 each.

People from Kothri, Jawar, Mehatwada, Khachrod, Siddhikganj, Maina and other places buy these idols.

Worshipping big idols remains in vogue in the city these days, and making a big idol takes eight days, he said.

The places where the idols of Bappa have already reached are Bhopal Naka, old Bhopal-Indore Marg, bus stand, hospital square, Khatri Market, Bada Bazar, Alipur, and other places.