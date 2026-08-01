MP's AI Education Push Faces Reality Check As 63,000 Schools Lack Internet | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Even as the Madhya Pradesh government prepares to introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) education in government schools in line with the National Education Policy (NEP), thousands of schools are yet to receive basic infrastructure such as electricity, internet connectivity and computers.

The latest Performance Grading Index (PGI) 2025-26 data reveal a wide digital divide.

According to the data, 63,136 government schools do not have internet connectivity, 38,958 schools are without computers and 7,718 schools still function without electricity.

In addition, computers meant for teaching-learning activities are unavailable in 45,743 schools, making digital education inaccessible for a large section of students.

The PGI report assessed districts on digital learning using parameters such as internet access, availability of computers and laptops, smart classrooms, student access to digital devices and trained teachers.

Urban districts score average in digital learning

Even major urban districts recorded only average marks in digital learning indicators, with Indore scoring 21 out of 50, Bhopal 20, Gwalior 17, Jabalpur 14 and Narsinghpur 14.

Niwari emerged as the poorest-performing district with just six points, while Alirajpur and Shahdol also ranked among the lowest performers.

Digital infrastructure in MP government schools (PGI 2025-26)

Infrastructure parameter

Number of government schools

Schools without internet connectivity

63,136

Schools without computers

38,958

Schools without electricity

7,718

Schools without computers for teaching-learning activities

45,743

Digital learning scores of selected districts (out of 50)

District Score

Indore

21

Bhopal

20

Gwalior

17

Jabalpur

14

Narsinghpur

14

Alirajpur

Among lowest performers

Shahdol

Among lowest performers

Niwari

6