MP's ACH160 Helicopter To Arrive In Dismantled Form | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The ACH160 helicopter purchased by Madhya Pradesh government from a France-based company will arrive in a dismantled form. After reaching India, it will be assembled and flown to Bhopal.

A state aviation department official associated with the helicopter purchase project told Free Press that the distance between France and India was too long for a helicopter to fly. Hence, Airbus Helicopter company will supply ACH160 helicopter in a dismantled form.

The body parts of the chopper will be shipped to Mumbai port. From the port, they will be taken to Noida for assembling. From there, an assembled helicopter will be flown to Bhopal for VVIP use. Before the delivery, the company will carry out the flight test to see whether the chopper worth Rs 200 crore meets all the safety standards.

There is another hitch. The aviation department is yet to find a suitable land to construct a helipad near CM House and around Mantralaya premises. The district administration is still looking for suitable land in this regard.

The two pilots who went to France to learn how to fly ACH160 helicopters will accept the chopper on behalf of the state government. Pilots Adarsh Rai and Sanjay Shrivastava are in France for the training. The delivery of the chopper is expected in November.

MP owns EC155 helicopter

At present, the state government has EC155 B1 helicopter built by Airbus Helicopter company of France. It was purchased in 2011. As this chopper became old, the MP government decided to purchase the new modern chopper for VVIP use.