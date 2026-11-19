MP's 6,000 Vocational Trainers Go Unpaid For Five Months, CM Helpline Allegedly Refuses Complaints As DPI Points To Agency | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than 6,000 vocational trainers working in government schools across Madhya Pradesh have allegedly been waiting for their honorarium for the past five months, with neither the education department nor the agency taking responsibility for ensuring timely payment.

The trainers, who approached the Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) over the pending honorarium , were reportedly told that the agency responsible for disbursing their honorarium is based in Chhattisgarh.

However, the agency is allegedly not responding to their calls and complaints, leaving the teachers struggling to get their dues.

The trainers have also approached the Chief Minister's Helpline to register complaints against the non-payment of honorarium. However, they claim that their complaints are not being accepted on the grounds that the concerned agency operates from another state.

Receive honorarium from Samagra Shiksha

Vocational teachers are engaged in government schools under the Samagra Shiksha scheme to provide skill-based education to students of Classes 9 to 12.

They teach vocational subjects linked to different industry sectors, including healthcare, IT, retail, agriculture, automotive and beauty and wellness. Their responsibilities include classroom teaching, practical training, conducting assessments and facilitating industry exposure.

The arrangement involves vocational training providers (VTPs), which recruit trainers and are responsible for paying their monthly honorarium.

The VTPs receive reimbursement from the Samagra Shiksha office based on attendance, with the approved monthly honorarium capped at Rs 20,000 per trainer.

DPI says funds transferred to agency

DPI officials responsible for processing the payments have said that the department has already transferred the requisite amount to the agency.

They said they were unaware why the company had not released the payments to the teachers.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!