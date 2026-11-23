MP’s ₹60 Crore Road Accident Insurance Fraud Under Scanner As DGP Forms SIT To Probe 700 Suspected Fake Claims | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Director General of Police (DGP) Kailash Makwana has constituted a five-member special investigation team (SIT), headed by a DIG-rank officer, to probe suspected fraudulent road accident insurance claims across the state.

Around 700 suspected fake road accident insurance claims have surfaced across the state, allegedly causing losses to insurance companies. Police Headquarters (PHQ) has decided to take action against the suspected fraud, involving claims worth around Rs 60 crore.

The SIT was constituted following the Supreme Court's Aug 17 order directing the DGP to form a special team to monitor road accident insurance fraud cases registered across the state.

In his order, DGP Kailash Makwana stated that the SIT would investigate cases based on complaints received. The team will also probe the alleged nexus involving hospitals, insurance officials and other stakeholders.

Five-member SIT

Special DG, CID, Pankaj Srivastava said that the officials of CID will investigate the cases. The team will be led by a DIG-rank officer, while the other four officers will be an AIG, a DSP, an inspector, and the investigation officer of the insurance cases of the districts, he said.

During the investigation, if it comes to light that an organised crime network is behind the fraud, the case will be forwarded to the STF after DGP approval, the officer said. The case may be registered in the CID or can be sent to the districts, respectively, he said.

Syndicate working

A syndicate operates behind the scenes to facilitate fraudulent claims by manipulating medical records. It is claimed that the extent of injuries in accident cases is assessed on the basis of certificates issued by treating doctors.

A network of brokers extracts information from police stations and connects victims with doctors willing to issue fraudulent certificates. These certificates often exaggerate minor injuries, turning them into claims for higher disability percentages.

It is highlighted that even minor accidents are portrayed as severe by obtaining inflated disability certificates. For instance, a fracture is sometimes shown as 50% disability or a leg injury is exaggerated to 70-80%.

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