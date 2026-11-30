MP’s 53.8 Lakh Government School Students To Get ₹600 Each For Uniforms On November 30; CM Mohan Yadav To Transfer ₹323 Crore | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 53.8 lakh students studying in government schools across Madhya Pradesh will receive their uniform allowance on Monday. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is set to transfer the amount through a single-click direct benefit transfer (DBT) at a programme scheduled at TT Nagar Higher Secondary School, Jawahar Chowk, Bhopal.

Under the scheme, Rs 600 will be transferred directly into the bank accounts of eligible students or their parents to purchase two sets of school uniforms.

The state government has sanctioned Rs 323 crore for the 2026-27 academic session. The benefit is available to students studying in Classes 1 to 8 in government schools across the state.

Why was the payment delayed?

The distribution was delayed after the government’s proposed uniform procurement tender ran into legal and procedural hurdles. The High Court stayed the tender's finalisation, after which the government decided in September to return to the DBT system.

However, the transfer was further delayed due to incomplete student profile updates and verification of bank details.

Additionally, the chief minister will virtually perform the inauguration of an Integrated Institute of Teaching and Training building in the Mungalia Chhap area of Bhopal. The institute will be constructed on 10.40 acres of land for Rs 98.11 crore.

Rs 300 for hygiene kits for girls

Under the Menstrual Hygiene Kit for Adolescent Girls Scheme, students from Classes 7 to 12 will receive Rs 300 each for purchasing hygiene kits. A total of approximately Rs 58.20 crore will be disbursed under the scheme to 19.20 lakh girls.

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