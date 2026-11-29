MP’s 4,753 Operational Factories Generate ₹4.91 Lakh Crore Industrial Output, Employ Over 5.24 Lakh People; Investment Reaches ₹2.76 Lakh Crore | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh's registered manufacturing sector recorded an industrial output of nearly Rs 4.91 lakh crore in 2024-25. The total number of registered factories in the state is 5,332 of which 4,753 were operational.

The remaining 579 factories were classified as non-operational, taking the operational share to 89.1% of the total registered factories.

The factories provide employment to more than 5.24 lakh people, according to the latest Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) report released by the Union ministry of statistics and programme implementation in November 2026.

MP ranks 12th among states and Union territories in terms of factory employment. The figure includes workers as well as supervisory, managerial and other employees.

The state's industrial sector had an invested capital of Rs 2.76 lakh crore, comprising fixed capital of Rs 2.05 lakh crore and physical working capital of Rs 70,717 crore. The survey also recorded outstanding loans of Rs 61,340 crore while gross additions to fixed capital stood at Rs 28,299 crore.

Automobile, pharmaceutical and plastics industries

The automobile sector including motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers along with parts and accessories, recorded a combined gross value added (GVA) of approximately Rs 6,274 crore.

The other non-metallic mineral products sector had an invested capital of approximately Rs 33,274 crore. The pharmaceutical industry had 167 registered factories of which 137 were operational.

The plastics products sector had 369 factories with 349 operational while the manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products accounted for 356 factories of which 318 were operational. The basic iron and steel industry had 91 registered factories with 74 in operation.

Other major contributing industries

- The food products industry had 363 factories of which 317 were operational.

- The basic chemicals industry had 165 factories of which 148 were operational.

- The other chemical products industry had 202 factories with 188 operational.

- The basic iron and steel sector had 91 factories with 74 being operational.

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