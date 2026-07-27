MP’s 4 Athletes Play Key Role At Youth Hockey5s Asia Cup 2026 | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four players from Madhya Pradesh played a key role in India winning Gold in the men's team at the Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship 2026 and silver in the women’s team in the same tournament. They are Nausheen Naaz (forward), Mahak Parihar (goalkeeper), Ayush Rajak (Goalkeeper) and Karan Gautam (Defender/Forward).

The championship took place in Muscat, Oman, from July 20 to 25, The Indian sub-junior men's team won the gold medal by defeating Pakistan 3–1 in the final, while the Indian women's team finished as runners-up after 2–4 loss to China. With these podium finishes, both teams have officially qualified for the inaugural FIH Youth Hockey5s World Cup.

In the women’s event, star forward Nausheen of the Madhya Pradesh State Women’s Hockey Academy emerged as the tournament's standout performer. Nausheen bagged the Best Scorer of the Tournament title after firing an extraordinary 17 goals throughout the campaign. Her relentless attacking play, quick transitions, and clinical finishing were crucial in carrying India to the finals.

Goalkeeper Mahak also made significant contributions between the posts, making vital saves in pressure situations to secure India's place in the final and earn the silver medal.

Besides, Ayush played a decisive role in front of the net, producing sharp saves during high-stakes moments in the tournament to keep India ahead. Karan kept the opposition under constant pressure with his tactical defensive work and quick counter-attacking threat.