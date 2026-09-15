MP's ₹230-Crore VVIP Jet Coming Home! 2 Pilots Train In US To Fly Challenger 3500 For CM Mohan Yadav | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two pilots of Madhya Pradesh are undergoing training in the US on how to fly a modern jet plane and their training will end on September 20.

After completing training, they will return to the state by flying the modern midsize jet Challenger 3500 purchased by the state government from Canadian company Bombardier.

Sources in the aviation department told Free Press that the government sent two pilots to undergo training in the US. One of them is government pilot Vishvas Rai and another is hired pilot.

They went to the US on August 6. There they are learning how to fly the modern jet and trying to learn other functions related to the jet.

The modern jet will be used to fly VVIPs including Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. It will be parked at the state hangar in Bhopal.

After its arrival, the aviation department will initiate the process to seek permission from Directorate General of Civil Aviation for using it.

Jet costs over Rs 230 crore

The state government purchased a Challenger 3500 from Canadian company Bombardier as its lone plane got damaged while making a landing at Gwalior airport during COVID in 2021.

Currently, it hires the plane for VVIP movement. The cost of the modern jet plane Challenger 3500 is over Rs 230 crore. The company was given 20 months to supply the jet to the state government from the date when the agreement was signed.

No Indian state owns such a modern jet, which has been purchased by the Madhya Pradesh government. Once fuelled, the jet plane can fly a vast distance.