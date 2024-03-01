MPPSC’s 66th Report Submitted To Guv |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A delegation of Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) led by its chairman Rajeshlal Mehra presented the 66th report of the Commission to Governor Mangubhai Patel at Raj Bhavan on Thursday. During the meeting, the Governor was apprised that the Commission had issued 61 advertisements for recruitment to 5,391 posts in 2022-2023.

Also, 11 exams for MPPSC were conducted between 2020 and 2023. Mehra informed Patel that the Commission has sent a recommendation to the government for recruitment to 554 posts in various departments. He also said that the Commission has recommended department and disciplinary inquiries in 145 cases.

Bhopal: Children urge CM, MLA, Mayor To Save Shivaji Nagar Playground

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): School children on Thursday sent postcards to CM, MLA, Mayor, collector to save their playground and stop shifting of shops from 5-no bus stop market (RSS Market) under re-densification project. The MP Housing Board is undertaking a re-densification plan for a 5-number market so residents as well as traders are being shifted.

Around 150 families and 65 traders are being shifted to the adjacent playground in Shivaji Nagar. The children of class 5 wrote letters to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Bhopal South MLA Bhagwan Das Sabnani, collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh, Mayor Malti Rai, Municipal Corporation chairman Kishan Suryavanshi.

They have appealed to the CM and the top officials not to rob off their childhood and save the playground and relocate the shops somewhere else. The children residing in the government houses of Shivaji Nagar have a playground in front of their houses, where they celebrate holi, Ganesh chaturthi as well as Durga Utsav.

They also play cricket and football on the ground. However, now there is a sound of rumbling machines amid the ongoing exams of class 10 and 12 students. Nagrik Vikas Samiti president Ramesh Rathore said, “If the rights of the residents are violated then the people will protest in support of the residents of Shivraji Nagar.”