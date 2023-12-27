MPPSC: State Police Service Exam Topper Is An IAS Officer

Ruchi Jain |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): City’s Ruchi Jain, who has topped the list of candidates selected for the State Police Service by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has already cleared Civil Services.

Now an IAS officer, Ruchi is currently on probation in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The final result of MP Civil Services Exam 2019 was released on Wednesday. Ruchi, of Panchsheel Nagar, had taken the exam in 2019 and thereafter appeared in UPSC-2020 and cleared it. She has studied in government school and college. Her father Arvind Jain is a businessman whereas mother Sarita Jain is a homemaker.

Shaifa Hashmi |

Talking to media persons, Ruchi gave credit for her success to her parents and elder brother. Ayush, her brother, played the role of motivator, said the IAS officer. She said that after schooling, she did Master of Arts twice. After this, she took the SB (Special Branch) examination, in which she got first All-India rank. She worked in the Special Branch from 2016 to 2022.

Meanwhile, she appeared in UPSC-2020. She took the exam in Hindi medium and got second rank in the first attempt itself. She was allotted the Andaman Nicobar cadre. She is currently on probation serving as an SDM there.

“I belong to a middle class family. No member in the last seven generations of the family has been in government service. I am the first government officer. Feel proud of this. I did self study. I learned about the exam and studied online. Due to it being in Hindi medium, I have to face challenges,” Ruchi said .

Shaifa Hashmi who is assistant director in the social justice department, Bhopal has also been selected for the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP). Her rank is eighth. She hails from Naugaon in Chhatarpur district but presently resides at Saket Nagar Bhopal. She completed her schooling from Chhatarpur and did engineering in Electronics and Communication branch from Bhopal. She has done a Masters in Social Work. Her father is a teacher and mother a homemaker. “The result was declared quite late but I am elated. It was my first attempt. My exam was good so I was hoping for a good result,” Saifa told the Free Press, adding that “ I would like to work for justice for women.” Niharika Meena from Bhopal has been also selected for the post of assistant director public relations.