MPPSC Prelims 2026 Held In Two Shifts Across 21 Centres In Bhopal; Candidates Report Mixed Reactions |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) conducted the State Service and State Forest Service Preliminary Examination 2026 on Sunday in two shifts across the state.

The exam was held in OMR format at 365 centres spread across 54 districts with 1.35 lakh candidates appearing. In Bhopal, the exams were held at 21 centres in which more than 7,500 candidates appeared.

The examination was conducted in two sessions, General Studies from 10 am to 12 noon and General Aptitude Test from 2.15 pm to 4.15 pm.

Candidates expressed mixed reactions about the examination papers. In Bhopal, aspirant Saloni described the paper as moderate. Saloni said most questions were within the prescribed syllabus and followed patterns similar to previous years. She added that due to negative marking, candidates avoided guesswork and attempted only those questions they were confident about.

Another candidate termed the paper easy to moderate. According to the candidate, a significant number of questions were based on current affairs, particularly related to Madhya Pradesh and national issues. State-related questions largely focused on industries and tourism.

As per the recruitment process, a total of 155 posts are to be filled under State Service Examination and 36 posts under the State Forest Service.