 MPPSC Exam 2024: Candidates Find It Moderately Difficult, About 40% Questions Related To State
A total of 1.8 lakh candidates had applied for it and more than 1.5 lakh candidates took the exam

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, June 23, 2024, 11:06 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission's (MPPSC) State Service Preliminary Examination 2024 was conducted on Sunday in two shifts. The first paper, General Studies, was held in morning shift, and the second paper of General Aptitude Test was held in the second shift. This exam is being conducted for 110 posts. A total of 1.8 lakh candidates had applied for it and more than 1.5 lakh candidates took the exam.

The students who took the first paper of General Studies told Free Press that the paper was moderately difficult. About 30% to 40% of the questions were related to Madhya Pradesh.

article-image

Utkarsh Tiwari, 23, attempting the exam for the first time, described both papers easy, with the CSAT being moderate. He said that overall, the papers were manageable, and he expected the cutoff to rise due to the easy exam.

Saurabh Pandey, 26, attempting the exam for the second time, said papers were moderately difficult. Aman Dubey, in his fourth attempt, found both sets of papers to be moderately difficult. He found the questions on politics relatively easy.

