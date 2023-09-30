MPHB Ex-Addl Commissioner, Wife Convicted

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): District and Sessions Court, Bhopal, on Saturday, convicted the then additional commissioner of MP Housing Board (MPHB) DK Kapoor and his wife Saroj Kapoor in connection with disproportionate property to known source of income.

They have been awarded Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) of three years under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act. Court also imposed fine of Rs 86 lakh at Dk Kapoor. ADJ Rajiv K Pal passed the order.

According to district public prosecution officer Hemlata Kushwah, DK Kapoor worked as an additional commissioner from April 1998 in Bhopal. He had joined a government job as sub-engineer at Rs 175 salary per month in 1972.

He allegedly misused his post in the capacity of additional commissioner of MP Housing Board. He earned disproportionate property to his known source of income with the registration of Krishna Homes builder and developer. His wife Saroj Kapoor was accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Lokayukta had investigated the matter.

