 MPHB Ex-Addl Commissioner, Wife Convicted
Awarded 3-yr RI, Rs 86L fine under PC Act

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 30, 2023, 11:51 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): District and Sessions Court, Bhopal, on Saturday, convicted the then additional commissioner of MP Housing Board (MPHB) DK Kapoor and his wife Saroj Kapoor in connection with disproportionate property to known source of income.

They have been awarded Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) of three years under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act. Court also imposed fine of Rs 86 lakh at Dk Kapoor. ADJ Rajiv K Pal passed the order.

According to district public prosecution officer Hemlata Kushwah, DK Kapoor worked as an additional commissioner from April 1998 in Bhopal. He had joined a government job as sub-engineer at Rs 175 salary per month in 1972.

He allegedly misused his post in the capacity of additional commissioner of MP Housing Board. He earned disproportionate property to his known source of income with the registration of Krishna Homes builder and developer. His wife Saroj Kapoor was accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Lokayukta had investigated the matter.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

