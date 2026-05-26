MPESB Declared A Physical Proficiency Test For Head Constable, ASI From June 7 | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The physical proficiency test for recruitment to the posts of head constable (computer) and assistant sub-inspector (computer) will be conducted from June 7 to June 9, officials said.

An online examination for recruitment to 89 posts of head constable (computer) and assistant sub-inspector (computer) was conducted by Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board, Bhopal, from March 24 to March 25, 2026. The results of the examination were declared on May 8. Successful candidates will now undergo physical proficiency test as the next stage of the selection process.

The 800-m race and document verification process will be conducted from June 7 to June 9, 2026, on Lal Parade Ground, Bhopal, and on the parade ground of the 6th Battalion, SAF, in Ranjhi, Jabalpur.

Assistant Inspector General of Police (selection and recruitment) Gopal Singh Dhakad said, “Candidates who qualified in the online examination should download their admit cards, call letters from the Employees Selection Board website and report to their designated physical proficiency test venue.”

It is mandatory for all candidates to report strictly on their allotted date. No request for change in the allotted date or venue for physical proficiency test will be entertained, officials said.