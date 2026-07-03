MPESB Announces 2,784 Vacancies For Agricultural Extension Officer Posts; Last Date To Apply July 17 | Canva

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Staff Selection Board Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board (MP ESB) has announced 2,784 vacancies for the post of Agricultural Extension Officer (AEO).

The recruitment process will be conducted under the Department of Farmers Welfare and Agriculture Development.

Online applications began from July 3 and candidates can apply till 17 July through the official website www.esb.mp.gov.in . The recruitment exam will be held from 2 August under Group-2, Sub Group-1.

Application Details

Online Application Start Date: 3 July 2026

Last Date to Apply: 17 July 2026

Application Correction Window: 3 July to 22 July 2026

Exam Date: 2 August 2026 (Sunday)

Total Vacancies

UR (Unreserved): 1126 posts

EWS: 444 posts

OBC: 316 posts

SC: 122 posts

ST: 776 posts

Application Fee

General Category: ₹500

SC / ST / OBC / EWS: ₹250

For Backlog Posts: No fee

The exam will be conducted in two shifts on August 2. Candidates must report on time, as entry will not be permitted after the reporting time.

Aadhaar-based verification will be mandatory. Candidates must carry their admit card along with a valid photo ID. Entry will not be allowed without proper identification.

Mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators and other electronic devices are strictly prohibited inside the examination centre. Candidates will not be allowed to leave the exam hall until the test concludes.

The recruitment will follow the state reservation policy, with seats distributed as SC 20%, ST 16%, OBC 27% (subject to court decision) and EWS 10%, making a total reservation framework of 73%.

Eligibility rules include: candidates with more than two children born on or after January 26, 2001 are not eligible. Men married before the age of 21 and women married before 18 are also ineligible. Women convicted in crimes against women cannot apply.

Eligible candidates can complete the application process on the official website before the deadline.