MPBSE Relaxes Class 9 Age Rule After High Court Case; Students Below 13 Now Eligible | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After several students were denied admission to Class 9 for being below the prescribed age of 13 years, Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has relaxed the age criterion for the 2026-27 academic session.

The move comes after complaints from parents and a case reaching the High Court.

The issue surfaced because the School Education Department had earlier set the minimum age for Class 1 admission at six years. As these students progressed through school without any academic gap, many naturally reached Class 9 before turning 13.

However, the existing MPBSE rule barred their registration, leaving students who had studied continuously for eight years ineligible for admission.

The controversy intensified when a student seeking admission to a School of Excellence in Morena was refused entry on age grounds.

The student approached the Jabalpur Bench of MP High Court, questioning the rule. During the proceedings, MPBSE informed the court that it had decided to relax the age restriction, paving the way for the student's admission.

Revised norms

Under the revised norms, online registration for Class 9 can be completed by September 30 with a fee of Rs 500, even though the regular admission deadline for schools ended on July 31.