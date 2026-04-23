 MPBSE Board Extends Application Deadline For Second Exam As Response Remains Low
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MPBSE Board Extends Application Deadline For Second Exam As Response Remains Low

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has extended the deadline for High School and Higher Secondary second exam applications to April 26 after low participation. Only about 50% of failed students applied. Officials said the extension aims to ensure more eligible candidates get another chance to clear their exams and benefit from the scheme.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, April 23, 2026, 08:04 PM IST
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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has extended the last date for filling online application forms for the High School and Higher Secondary second examination 2026, after witnessing a poor response from eligible candidates.

According to an official order issued by the department, the application process, which was initially open till April 22, will now continue till April 26.

Sources in the department revealed that the move comes after it was found that only around 50% of the failed candidates had filled the forms so far.

Officials indicated that the low participation defeats the core objective of the scheme, which aims to provide another opportunity to students who could not clear the main examination.

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“The scheme is meant to ensure that maximum eligible students benefit from it. However, the current response shows that the intended outreach has not been achieved,” a senior official said.

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