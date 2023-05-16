MP: Youth’s body found hanging from tree branch, suicide suspected

Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The body of a youth was found hanging from a branch of a tree near Sandalpur under Antri police station, the police said on Tuesday. The youth may have committed suicide, the police said, adding a diary was found in the pocket of his trousers. In the diary, his name as Raju Jatav, besides the name of the woman, whom the youth lent money to, was also written in the diary. The body of the woman was found in Debra a few days ago, and the youth was one of the suspects in the murder.

On getting information, the in-charge of Sandalpur police station reached the spot and began an inquiry into the case. Raju was a resident of Baudh Nagar Gudha. In the diary, it was written that he had given Rs 10 lakh to Usha, wife of Dharmendra. A few days ago, the body of a woman was found in Debra. On the hand of the woman Usha was written, the police said. The police said that since Raju was a suspect in the murder case, he was scares of police action, so he committed suicide.

Thief taken into custody, stolen gun recovered

A man, who barged into a house and made off with jewellery and a gun surrendered before the court to keep away from arrest. The police took him into custody through a production warrant and, when he was quizzed, the man confessed to have committed the crime. The police recovered the stolen gun from his house. According to reports, jewellery and a gun were stolen from the house of Komal Singh at Moh Madpur under Hastinapur police station on April 28. After Singh lodged a complaint, superintendent of police Rajesh Chandel set up a team which caught hold of the thief and recovered the stolen goods.