MP: Youth, girl shot dead in Joura area

Joura (Madhya pradesh): A girl and a youth were shot dead in a market near Hanuman Square on Wednesday. Immediately after the incident, the shopkeepers put up their shutters out of fear and left for home. The body of a girl and that of a youth were seen lying attwo different spots. The reasons for the incident could not be ascertained, since there was no witness.

Some people said there may have been a love story behind the incident, but the family members of the boy and the girl ruled out any such case. The bodies were sent for post-mortem and the police began an investigation into the case. The girl identified as Sonia, daughter of late Lokendra Goswami, was making garlands near the wall of the temple. One of her relatives was sitting with the girl. Suddenly, there was a gunshot sound. The relative of Sonia thought that it may have been the sound of a cycle tyre burst. But immediately after the sound, Sonia fell to the ground in a pool of blood. She died. Before anyone could realise anything, the sound of another gunshot was heard ten feet away from the spot where Sonia was lying dead.

Since the reasons for the incident were not clear, superintendent of police Shailendra Singh Chouhan sent additional superintendent Rai Singh Narwaria to the spot. A country-made gun was lying near the body of the youth; and five live cartridges were found in his pocket. The youth was identified as Vijay Prajapati, resident of old Joura. He was working as painter in Pune and Bengaluru. Although some locals said there was some love story behind the deaths, family members of the girl and those of the youth denied. The police were sifting through the CCTV footage.

