MP: Youngsters in Narmadapuram happy about Youth Policy

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The youths in Narmadapuram hailed the Youth Policy launched by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday.

The Youth Policy launched at a Youth Mahapanchayat held in Bhopal was also shown at Narmada College in the district. International hockey player Vivek Sagar, who belongs to Narmadapuram, spoke from the podium at the Youth Panchayat. He said the state government was making all efforts to boost sports.

Legislator Sitasaran Sharma, chairperson of Nagar Palika Neetu Yadav, sub-divisional magistrate Manoj Kumar Thakur and several people’s representatives were present at the event held in Narmadapuram. There were a large number of youths who were present on the occasion and all of them appreciated the Youth Policy.

Before the programme, sub-divisional magistrate Mohini Sharma shared her experience with the audience about how she joined the administrative services. She said that she had studied engineering and that her parents wanted her to become a civil servant. Sharma appealed to youths to remain confident.

Principal of the college O N Choube said the state government had launched several schemes for youths. The Youth Policy will help the youths in the state, he said.