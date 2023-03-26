MP: Wrong question paper given to class 5 students in Teelakhedi

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The class 5 students at Teelakhedi examination centre were shocked to find that wrong question paper was given to them on Saturday. Instead of Special Hindi, the examination paper of General Hindi was given to them.

The students will be given another chance to appear for the examination. When contacted, district project coordinator at District Education Centre Seema Gupta told Free Press that action would be taken against Teelakhedi examination centre incharge Rajesh Jain. It was his responsibility to check examination papers kept inside the envelope. Moreover, he did not inform about the incident on time. There are clear instructions that if wrong exam papers are received, then it should be informed immediately so that another set of examination papers can be arranged.

Sources said similar incidents occurred at some other places in the state. There are reports that exam papers of class 8 were received in place of class 5 at one of the examination centres in Beora in Rajgarh district. At one exam centre in Vidisha, environment subject paper was given in place of Hindi to students of class 5.

24 lakh students

About 24 lakh students turned up at more than 12,000 examination centres in the state for class for Class 5 and Class 8 examinations held on board pattern.

Along with government schools, students of private schools and madarsa’s are also appearing in the examinations held on board pattern.