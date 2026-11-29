MP Women’s Commission To Launch ‘Mahila Aayog Saathi’ Initiative, Help Survivors Of Violence Secure Legal Aid, Justice And Rehabilitation | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To support women facing violence and exploitation—from filing complaints to securing justice and rehabilitation—the Madhya Pradesh State Commission for Women (MPSCW) will launch a new initiative called ‘Mahila Aayog Saathi’.

Under the initiative, an Aayog Saathi will assist women with filing complaints, tracking police action, accessing medical aid, getting legal counselling, navigating court proceedings, and pursuing rehabilitation.

They will also help coordinate with police officials, district administration, hospitals, One Stop Centers, and legal services authorities. Modeled on the National Commission for Women’s ‘Survivor Saathi’ scheme, the initiative will create a network of trained, sensitive, and accountable companions for affected women across the state.

According to Commission Secretary Suresh Tomar, survivors of domestic violence, dowry harassment, sexual violence, workplace gender harassment, cyber violence, and other forms of exploitation often have to navigate multiple institutions, including police stations, hospitals, One Stop Centers, legal services authorities, and courts—to seek justice.

A lack of awareness about legal procedures, financial dependence, family and social pressure, and psychological stress frequently forces women to abandon the justice process midway.

Designed to address these challenges, ‘Mahila Aayog Saathi’ aims to ensure no woman affected by violence has to fight for justice alone, Tomar said.

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