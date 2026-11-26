Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): India's golden girls turned on the style once again! Riding on Deepika's sparkling double strike, the hosts demolished Japan 4-0 in the Madhya Pradesh Women's Asian Champions Trophy at the International Sports Complex on Wednesday.

Lalremsiami and Neha added a goal each as India produced a commanding display of attacking hockey, keeping Japan's defence under relentless pressure.

Deepika, who had earlier fired a hat-trick against China, continued her sensational scoring form and walked away with the Player-of-the-Match award.

Deepika's Double, Japan In Trouble!

India wasted little time asserting their supremacy.

Lalremsiami opened the scoring with a clinical field goal in the 12th minute, giving the home crowd an early reason to celebrate.

Deepika doubled the advantage through a penalty corner in the 16th minute, sending India into halftime with a comfortable 2-0 lead. The attacking momentum continued as Neha converted another penalty corner in the 28th minute to make it 3-0.

Deepika delivered the finishing touch in the 48th minute, converting her second penalty corner to complete the four-goal demolition. Japan's Rui Takashima received a green card in the 29th minute, while India's Jyoti Singh was similarly penalised in the 36th.

Bhopal Celebrates Nari Shakti

The encounter carried a special message under the theme 'Maidan Mein Betiyan, Stadium Mein Nari Shakti'.

Sports Minister Vishvas Sarang joined the celebrations as a dedicated stand welcomed women athletes, students, social workers and self-help group members.

The 'Mera Sapna, Mera Goal' initiative and a collective pledge highlighted efforts to expand sporting opportunities for girls.

India will now shift focus to Friday's semifinals following Thursday's rest day.

Friday fever: Knockout battles await

After Thursday’s rest day, championship action resumes on November 27.

Time Fixture

2 pm Fifth vs Sixth

4.30 pm First vs Fourth — SF 1

7 pm Second vs Third — SF 2

History Rewritten In Bhopal

Twenty-four hours, two Asian giants conquered and two historic milestones shattered — Indian women’s hockey is living its golden moment in Bhopal.

The Salima Tete-led side climbed to an unprecedented World No. 4 in the FIH rankings following Wednesday’s commanding 4-0 victory over Japan at the Madhya Pradesh Women’s Asian Champions Trophy.

Barely a day earlier, India had scaled a historic World No. 5 after demolishing China 6-2.

With five consecutive victories, the defending champions completed a flawless league campaign and stormed into the semifinals, chasing their fourth title and third consecutive crown.

The ranking milestone adds another glittering chapter to a phenomenal 2026 that witnessed India’s Nations Cup triumph, historic World Cup fifth-place finish and Asian Games gold after 44 years.

Malaysia’s six-minute thunderbolt

From defensive deadlock to attacking demolition — Malaysia unleashed an extraordinary four-goal storm in the closing six minutes to crush Thailand 4-0 at the Madhya Pradesh Women’s Asian Champions Trophy on Wednesday.

Nuramirah Zulkifli and Nur Azhar emerged as the architects of the spectacular finish, bagging a brace each at the International Sports Complex, Nathu Barkheda.

Malaysian goal tsunami

Thailand’s defensive fortress stood firm for 54 minutes before Zulkifli broke the deadlock in the 55th minute.

Azhar doubled the advantage a minute later before both players struck again in the 60th minute, transforming a tense encounter into a Malaysian goal carnival.

China’s solitary masterstroke

Meanwhile, China edged Korea 1-0 in a fiercely contested encounter. Cai Wenqian’s 24th-minute penalty-corner conversion proved decisive as China’s disciplined defence thwarted Korea’s comeback attempts.

Match 13: Malaysia 4 (Zulkifli 55′, 60′; Azhar 56′, 60′) beat Thailand 0.

Match 14: China 1 (Cai Wenqian 24′) beat Korea 0.