MP: Woman, teenage son and daughter end lives to escape her alcoholic husband in Narsinghpur

Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 38-year-old woman and her teenage son and daughter ended their lives by jumping in front of a train apparently to escape harassment by her alcoholic husband in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district, an official said on Saturday.

The woman, her 19-year-old son and 16-year-old daughter took the extreme step near Gadarwara railway station, about 50 km from the district headquarters, the official said.

"We got the information about three bodies lying on the track around 10 pm on Friday," said Shashi Pathak, area sub-divisional officer of police.

A note recovered from the son's pocket said that the three were taking their lives as his father would often get drunk and trouble them a lot, the official said.

We have arrested the father and will produce him in a court, Pathak added.