e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Woman, teenage son and daughter end lives to escape her alcoholic husband in Narsinghpur

MP: Woman, teenage son and daughter end lives to escape her alcoholic husband in Narsinghpur

The woman, her 19-year-old son and 16-year-old daughter took the extreme step near Gadarwara railway station, about 50 km from the district headquarters

PTIUpdated: Saturday, March 11, 2023, 03:01 PM IST
article-image
building. | Representative Image

Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 38-year-old woman and her teenage son and daughter ended their lives by jumping in front of a train apparently to escape harassment by her alcoholic husband in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district, an official said on Saturday.

The woman, her 19-year-old son and 16-year-old daughter took the extreme step near Gadarwara railway station, about 50 km from the district headquarters, the official said.

"We got the information about three bodies lying on the track around 10 pm on Friday," said Shashi Pathak, area sub-divisional officer of police.

A note recovered from the son's pocket said that the three were taking their lives as his father would often get drunk and trouble them a lot, the official said.

We have arrested the father and will produce him in a court, Pathak added.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

Read Also
Measles break out in Indore, Burhanpur, Jabalpur and Narsinghpur districts in Madhya Pradesh
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ISSF World Cup: Indian shooters reach Bhopal for preparatory camp

ISSF World Cup: Indian shooters reach Bhopal for preparatory camp

MP: Woman, teenage son and daughter end lives to escape her alcoholic husband in Narsinghpur

MP: Woman, teenage son and daughter end lives to escape her alcoholic husband in Narsinghpur

MP: Sexual abuse victims' kin, lawyer receive threats in Dindori

MP: Sexual abuse victims' kin, lawyer receive threats in Dindori

Bhopal: Anjum Moudgil uses gun to shoot medals, brush strokes to colour her imagination

Bhopal: Anjum Moudgil uses gun to shoot medals, brush strokes to colour her imagination

Bhopal: Phag Utsav begins with Bhojpuri, Awadhi, Bundeli, Malwi songs

Bhopal: Phag Utsav begins with Bhojpuri, Awadhi, Bundeli, Malwi songs