 MP: Woman Raped By Siblings After Putting Son At Gunpoint In Shivpuri
MP: Woman Raped By Siblings After Putting Son At Gunpoint In Shivpuri

MP: Woman Raped By Siblings After Putting Son At Gunpoint In Shivpuri

The police have initiated criminal proceedings against the accused based on the victim's complaint.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 17, 2023, 03:55 PM IST
Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was allegedly raped by two brothers after attacking her son with a gun in Shivpuri on Tuesday.

According to information, a 35-year-old widow's son regularly went to the jungle for cattle grazing. On one such occasion, when the woman went to the jungle to provide her son with food, she encountered two siblings from Piprauda, identified as Bhaskar Gurjar and Bhagwan Singh Gurjar. Allegedly, the siblings forcibly restrained the woman and began assaulting her.

When the victim raised an alarm, her son rushed to the scene. In a bid to resist, the accused, Gurjar, reportedly put the son on gunpoint, causing serious injuries. The situation escalated when Bhagwan Gurjar threatened the victim's life and forcefully took the woman into the jungle, where she was sexually assaulted.

As per the victim's account, following the incident, Gurjar placed a hatchet on the son's neck, and Bhaskar Gurjar committed a sexual assault against the woman. Subsequently, the victim approached the police and filed a formal complaint against the accused.

The police have registered a criminal case against the alleged perpetrators. Investigations are underway to bring those responsible for the shocking crime to justice.

