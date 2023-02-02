MP: Woman, girl come to blows at Damoh bus stand, video goes viral

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): A video of a fight between husband and wife and a girl has come to light at the Hata bus stand in Damoh district.

Video viral on social media

The video is going viral on social media. The fight broke out between the girl and the woman at the Hata bus stand. The man was trying to reconcile the two. By the time people could understand the matter, the fight became serious.

Matter resolved by Police

The matter was informed to the police. The Hata police reached the spot. They were immediately taken to the police station by the team of Dial 100 and Hata police. No FIR has been registered and they were released after the mutual understanding.

However, the identity of the girl, man and woman has not been revealed. Also, the police are not speaking anything into the matter.

Video made by locals

The video was made by the local people. After which, the video was made viral on social media. The people named it as a story of “Pati Patni aur woh”.

