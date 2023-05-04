MP: Woman blackmails youth over their close pictures, found dead on road in Betul

Representative Image |

Betul (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was stabbed to death in the middle of the road in Gandhi ward in Multani town of Betul district on Wednesday. The police have detained the accused, according to Nai Duniya.

Investigations reveal that the accused youth's marriage was fixed to another girl. The victim was blackmailing him not to get married or else she would show their messages and video to his fiancé.

Superintendent of Police Chaudhary said that in the preliminary investigation it has come to light that the woman has been identified as 26-year-old Simran Sheikh and the accused youth is Sanif (26). Sanif's marriage was fixed with another girl but Simran was t him threatening him not to get married or else she would show their messages and video to his fiancé.

Police suspect that the accused was frustrated over constant torture from the girl and so he decided to kill her.

There were injury marks on the neck of the deceased. The police searched the CCTV footage and on the basis of suspicion started interrogation by detaining the accused.