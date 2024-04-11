MP Weather Updates: Red Alert In Narmadapuram, Betul; Rain To Lash Over 30 Districts

MP Weather Updates: Narmadapuram, Betul District Under a Red Alert; Winds To Gusts @ 60 Km/H |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chhindwara has been seeing continuous rainfall since Thursday morning, with the Meteorological Department issuing alerts for violent storms and hail across Madhya Pradesh for the sixth consecutive day. 31 districts, including Bhopal and Indore, are expected to experience thunderstorms, hail, rain, and strong winds. The Narmadapuram-Betul district is under a red alert with gusts of up to 60 kilometers per hour.

The forecast indicates light rain in several districts on April 11th, with an orange alert for places like Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, and Seoni where hail, rain, and storms with speeds of 40 to 50 km/h are possible. Betul and Narmadapuram are under a red alert with wind speeds potentially exceeding 60 km/h.

Same weather expected on Friday

According to IMD Bhopal’s senior scientist Divya E. Surendran, the current rain and hail system is active due to a western disturbance, cyclonic circulation and a trough line. Another Western Disturbance is expected to affect the state by April 12.

On April 12th, light rain is expected in certain areas, with hail, rain, and storms forecasted for places like Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, and Sehore. Various districts are under yellow alerts, indicating potential weather hazards.

On Wednesday, heavy rain, drizzles, and hail were reported in places like Bhopal, Sehore, Shajapur, Dewas, Vidisha, Raisen, and Ujjain, accompanied by strong winds. More than an inch of rainfall was recorded in Bhopal, while Seoni received over half an inch and Raisin saw 8 mm of rain.