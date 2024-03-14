MP Weather Updates Drizzle Expected In Western MP Next Week; Temperature May Breach 36°C By March End

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mercury has escalated upto scorching 36° in the mid of March in Madhya Pradesh. Same temperature is expected to prevail for next 2 days. After that there will be clouds at some places in the western part including Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Shahdol, Narmadapuram divisions, and light drizzle may occur relieving the residents.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the day temperature in 5 cities of the state – Ratlam, Damoh, Narsinghpur, Mandla and Seoni was more than 36 degrees.

Light drizzle expected next week

According to Meteorologists, for the next two days, there might be light clouds in the state. The temperature may also drop as a result of this. In the other two weeks of March, the heat can start to rise again. Easterly winds have intensified the effects of heat.

According to senior meteorologist Dr. Divya E. Surendran, the activity of a system is visible in East MP. There may cloudy skies at some places in the state, inducing light drizzle. Before this, the effect of intense heat will remain.

Clouds predicted in Bhopal next week

The effect of heat has increased in the state capital since the last few days. The temperature was 34.5 degrees on Sunday, 33.3 degrees on Monday and 35.3 degrees on Tuesday. There was a slight drop in temperature on Wednesday. It reached 34.6 degrees. The temperature may remain stable for two days. There may also be clouds on 16th and 17th March.

Also, Mandla and Seoni had the highest temperatures on Wednesday. The temperature was recorded at 36.6 degrees.

The day temperature was recorded at 36 degrees in Ratlam, Damoh and Narsinghpur.

Talking about big cities, it was 34.6 degrees in Bhopal, 33.2 degrees in Indore, 31.9 degrees in Gwalior, 34.2 degrees in Jabalpur and 33.7 degrees in Ujjain.

Except Pachmarhi, the temperature in all other cities remained above 31 degrees.