MP Weather Updates: Christmas Weekend To Stay Cloudy; Minimum Temperature Dips Below 12° Celsius In Most Cities

MP Weather Updates: Minimum Temperature Remains Below 12° Celsius |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Icy winds from North India continue to affect Madhya Pradesh’s temperature. It was bitterly cold on Thursday morning. Gwalior remained the coldest in the state for the second consecutive night with 6.5 degrees Celsius. In Pachmarhi it was 7.6 degrees. Minimum temperature has been recorded at 7 in Naugaon (Chhatarpur), 7.2 in Rajgarh and 7.3 in Datia.

The minimum temperature remained below 12 degrees in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Ujjain and other cities of the state. The highest temperature of 12.9 degrees was recorded in Narmadapuram.

Meteorologist Ashfaq Hussain said that there will be an impact of Western Disturbance from December 22 but there’s no chance of rains. This may result in cloudy weather on 22-23 December. Also, there will be some relief from a severe cold. After December 25, the temperature will decrease again.

Coldest Night On Dec 20

It was a cold day in 12 cities of the state on Wednesday. The cities Betul, Harda, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Dhar, Ujjain, Datia, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni and Balaghat experienced a minimum temperature between 5-12 degrees celsius.

The maximum temperature in Pachmarhi was recorded at 22.8 degrees Celsius. Malajkhand and Gwalior of Balaghat district remained even colder. The temperature was recorded at 21 degrees Celsius in Malajkhand and 21.6 degrees Celsius in Gwalior. Temperature in Jabalpur dropped by 2.9 degrees to 22.4 degrees Celsius.