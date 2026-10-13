MP Weather Update: Sun Heats Up Most State; Scattered Rain Likely In 9 Districts On October 15–16

MP Weather Update: Rain Likely in 9 Districts on October 15–16; Clear Skies on October 13–14 | Pinterest

Madhya Pradesh Weather Forecast: The scattered and isolated rainfall received in eastern Madhya Pradesh last week brought some relief from the heat, though it did not last for long! Western and Central Madhya Pradesh continued to experience dry weather with hot sun increasing temperature during the day. With no rainfall reported across the state over the past two to three days, another spell of rain is expected on October 15 and 16, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhopal.

Skies are expected to remain clear across Madhya Pradesh, with no rainfall forecast on October 13 and 14,. Daytime temperatures are likely to remain warm, while cooler conditions will persist at night.

Rain Likely in Gwalior- Chambal Belt On October 15-16

Rainfall activity is expected to return on October 15 and 16, mainly across the Gwalior-Chambal region and adjoining districts.

On October 15, Sheopur, Morena and Bhind are likely to receive rainfall. On October 16, showers accompanied by thunder and lightning are expected in Gwalior, Bhind, Morena, Datia, Shivpuri, Niwari, Tikamgarh and Chhatarpur.

Temperature Update

On the previous day, the lowest minimum temperature of 16.8°C was recorded in Amarkantak and Indore, while Katni and Bhopal recorded minimum temperatures of 18.2°C.

Khargone recorded the highest maximum temperature at 36.6°C, followed by Khandwa at 36.5°C. Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 35.7°C.

Temperatures are expected to remain broadly similar across most parts of the state.

New Weather System To Affect Northern Madhya Pradesh

According to IMD Bhopal, the impact of the earlier cyclonic circulation ended on Monday. However, a new weather system is now developing.

A western disturbance and a new cyclonic system are expected to influence northern Madhya Pradesh, bringing isolated rainfall to parts of the Gwalior-Chambal region on October 15 and 16.