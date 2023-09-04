MP Weather Update: State Prepares For Monsoon Return From September 5

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State may see the end of the monsoon break as a system from the Bay of Bengal becomes active. Rain is expected in some districts of the state starting Monday, with the possibility of widespread rain from September 5th.

The regions of Jabalpur, Rewa, Sagar, and Shahdol divisions, including districts such as Anuppur, Balaghat, Chhatarpur, Chhindwara, Damoh, Dindori, Jabalpur, Katni, Mandla, Narsinghpur, Niwari, Panna, Rewa, Sagar, Satna, Seoni, Shahdol, Sidhi, Singrauli, Tikamgarh, and Umaria, could witness moderate to heavy rainfall.

Ved Prakash Singh, Senior Scientist at IMD Bhopal, revealed that the monsoon break is expected to end on Monday.

According to local reports, a low-pressure area is likely to become active from September 6 to September 7, potentially bringing moderate to heavy rainfall to the eastern part of Madhya Pradesh. The system may remain active until September 18.

In terms of weather conditions today, Bhopal experienced scorching heat throughout the day, with the influence of the low-pressure system evident. Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, and Ujjain also felt the impact of the heat.

In the afternoon, there was a brief spell of rain in Itarsi, Narmadapuram district. In the last 24 hours, Malajkhand received 0.12 inches of rain, and there was precipitation in Mandla as well.

Madhya Pradesh has witnessed an overall deficiency of 18% in rainfall from June 1st to the present. Out of the 27 districts, 20 to 46% less rainfall has occurred in 24 red-zone districts.

The state's average rainfall, as of now, stands at 26.07 inches, while the normal rainfall is 37.36 inches. Eastern Madhya Pradesh has seen a 15% rainfall deficit, while the western region has a 21% deficit.

Narsinghpur has received the highest rainfall in the state, with rainfall exceeding 41 inches. Sagar, Shahdol, Umaria, Rayasen, and Narmadapuram have all seen 28 inches or more of rainfall.

Damoh, Katni, Niwari, Betul, Bhind, Harda, Ratlam, Sehore, and Vidisha have recorded more than 24 inches of rainfall. In contrast, the districts of Khargone, Mandsaur, Barwani, and Gwalior have received less than 20 inches of rainfall.

Weather Forecast

Most parts of the state are likely to experience a partly cloudy weather condition with occasional sunshine. Some areas may witness scattered rainfall, while cities like Bhopal and Jabalpur might observe a brief shower. In eastern regions, isolated rainfall is also expected, and cities like Gwalior and Indore may experience warm weather conditions.

Current Weather

Bhopal: Expect a partly cloudy day with chances of isolated showers.

Indore: Weather will remain clear with a warm temperature.

Gwalior: Anticipate hot and humid conditions.

Jabalpur: Weather might change with sporadic rainfall possible.

Ujjain: Forecast suggests partly cloudy skies with increasing humidity.

