MP Weather Update: Rain Forecast In Gwalior-Chambal; Temperatures Drop Across State, Amarkantak Records 15.8°C

MP Weather Alert: Rain Forecast in Gwalior-Chambal, Temperatures Drop Across State, Amarkantak Records 15.8 |

Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Northern Madhya Pradesh is witnessing changing weather conditions due to an active western disturbance and cyclonic circulation. According to the IMD Bhopal weather forecast, several districts are likely to receive rainfall over the next four days, affecting the Gwalior-Chambal, Ujjain, Sagar and Rewa divisions.

On Friday, October 16, a rain alert in Madhya Pradesh has been issued for Gwalior, Sheopur, Bhind, Morena and Shivpuri districts.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon withdrew from Madhya Pradesh on October 3 and from the country on October 15. However, rainfall continues in some parts of the state due to multiple active weather systems. A trough is passing through Madhya Pradesh, while two other systems are active over the northern region.

Rain Alert For Multiple Districts

The MP rain alert for October 17 covers Gwalior, Bhind, Morena, Datia, Shivpuri, Sheopur, Guna, Ashoknagar, Agar-Malwa, Rajgarh, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur and Panna. These areas may continue to experience rainfall on October 18 and 19.

The impact of the weather systems was visible on Thursday, when Neemuch, Mandsaur, Gwalior, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind and Shivpuri experienced light rainfall, cloudy skies and windy conditions.

Madhya Pradesh Temperature Drop: Amarkantak Records 15.8°C

Alongside rainfall, temperatures are declining across the state. According to the reading issued by the meteorological department, Amarkantak in Anuppur district recorded the lowest temperature at 15.8 degrees Celsius.

Shajapur recorded 17.4 degrees Celsius, while Bhopal registered 17.6 degrees Celsius. Indore and Malajkhand in Balaghat district recorded 17.8 degrees Celsius, while Raisen and Chhindwara registered 18 degrees Celsius.

The Madhya Pradesh weather update also points towards cooler conditions, with winter expected to become more noticeable after October 20. Several cities are already experiencing drop in temperatures, recording temperatures below 18 degrees Celsius.