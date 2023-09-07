MP Weather Update: Rain Blesses The State After Dry Spell

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The ongoing rainfall for the past 3 days has brought a drop in both day and night temperatures in the state. Following Bhind, now Narsinghpur has also received its share of normal rainfall.

On Wednesday, rain was reported in 20 districts, including Bhopal, Indore, and Jabalpur. Similar weather is expected on Thursday, with intermittent rainfall in Bhopal and Jabalpur since the morning.

Bhopal has seen a poor month of August in terms of rain. In fact, the entire state of Madhya Pradesh has seen poor performance. For the city of Bhopal, the season saw a 38 percent deficit with the seasonal rains being recorded at 519 mm against the normal of 840 mm.

Low pressure area, due to which, rains are expected to be seen over Bhopal. The system may linger over Madhya Pradesh for the next 4-5 days. From here, the system may move eastwards.

An alert for heavy rainfall has been issued today in Khargone and Barwani districts of the Indore region, which have been experiencing dry conditions so far.

There is an expectation of intense rainfall in Burhanpur, Narmadapuram, Dhar, and Dewas.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bhopal has predicted rainfall in 31 districts across the state, including Bhopal, Indore, and Jabalpur.

Today, some light rainfall activity will be seen. However, starting tomorrow, good rainfall activity is expected over the state.

For the month of September, rains stand at 175.6 mm. During the last 24 hours, 23 mm rains were seen over the city. Seasonal rain deficiency may significantly drop.

According to metrological department, moderate Rain with lightning is likely to continue over Betul, Indore (Air Port), Dhar (Mandu), Anuppur (Amarkantak), Burhanpur & Ujjain (Mahakaleshwar).

Light Thunderstorm with lightning is over Balaghat, Chhindwada, Seoni, Dindori, Narsingpur, Vidisha, Khandwa( Omkareshwar), Khargone, Badwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Ratlam, Agar, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Dewas, Mandsaur and Narmadapuram (Pachmarhi).

