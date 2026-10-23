MP Weather Update: Rain Alert In Western Districts As Night Temperatures Drop Below 14°C

MP Weather Update: Rain Alert Continues As Temperatures Drop Below 14°C | Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

IMD Weather Alert In Madhya Pradesh: The southwest monsoon withdrew from Madhya Pradesh in the first week of October. However, one last spell of rain is expected in the last week of the month due to the changing weather system. The Madhya Pradesh weather update indicates that rain and thunderstorms have continued in western parts of the state over the past seven days.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a rain alert in Madhya Pradesh has been issued for Alirajpur, Barwani, Khargone, Khandwa and Burhanpur in the Indore division on Friday. Gusty winds are expected to blow at speeds of 30 to 40 kmph in the affected areas.

Western Disturbance May Change Weather Conditions

According to the IMD, a western disturbance in Madhya Pradesh is expected to become active from October 24. Its impact may be felt across the state after two to three days. Meanwhile, the ongoing rain and thunderstorms are linked to a cyclonic circulation.

On Thursday, several areas of western Madhya Pradesh, including Indore and Dhar, experienced rainfall. Bhopal witnessed sunny conditions during the day, followed by cloud cover in the evening.

Madhya Pradesh Temperature Drops Below 14°C

The Madhya Pradesh temperature drop is expected to continue in the coming days, with both minimum and maximum temperatures likely to decline. Night temperatures may fall by another two to three degrees Celsius, bringing cooler conditions across the state.

On Thursday night, several places recorded some of the lowest minimum temperatures of the season. Karanudi in Katni recorded the lowest temperature at 13.4°C. Amarkantak in Anuppur recorded 14.5°C, followed by Rewa at 15°C, Umaria at 15.4°C and Kalyanpur in Shahdol at 15.9°C.

Daytime temperatures have also started declining. Indore and Tikamgarh recorded maximum temperatures below 34°C.

MP Cold Weather Forecast: Rain And Cold Expected In Last Week Of October

According to the IMD, the MP weather forecast indicates the possibility of more rainfall during the last week of October. The impact of a new weather system may be felt in the northwestern parts of the state.

The expected change in weather conditions may also lead to a further fall in night temperatures. As a result, residents may experience a combination of rainfall, gusty winds and increased chill in the coming days.