MP Weather Update October 8: Rain And Thunderstorm Alert In 12 Districts Including Rewa, Satna, Shahdol; IMD Predicts Clear Skies From October 10

MP May 10 Weather Update: Light Rain And Thunder Storm Predicted In 40 Districts Including Bhopal And Indore; The Weather Will Remain Same Till May 13 | Unsplash

Madhya Pradesh Latest Weather News: Rain and thunderstorms continue to affect eastern Madhya Pradesh due to an active cyclonic circulation and trough. More than 10 districts received rainfall during the past 24 hours, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rain and thunderstorm alert for 12 districts on Thursday, October 8.

According to the IMD's Bhopal Meteorological Centre, thunderstorms accompanied by rainfall are expected in Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Dindauri, Mandla and Balaghat districts.

Rain Likely On October 9

The weather department has predicted another spell of rainfall in parts of eastern Madhya Pradesh on Friday, October 9. Panna, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Maihar, Shahdol and Anuppur are likely to experience rain.

However, the weather system is expected to weaken after October 9, bringing relief from the ongoing thunderstorms.

Clear Weather From October 10

Meteorologist Shailendra Kumar Nayak said the IMD's seven-day forecast indicates that dry weather conditions will begin prevailing across eastern Madhya Pradesh from October 10.

Both eastern and western parts of the state are expected to experience predominantly clear skies between October 10 and 12, with no significant rainfall activity anticipated.

Impact On Rabi Crops

The changing weather conditions could influence agricultural activities, particularly preparations for the upcoming Rabi sowing season.

According to Nayak, scattered rainfall in eastern districts on October 9 may temporarily improve moisture levels in the upper soil layer. However, such rainfall cannot be considered sufficient to provide uniform soil moisture across the region.

Farmers have been advised to consider local rainfall, soil moisture, irrigation availability and field conditions before making decisions regarding sowing and irrigation.

Monsoon Withdrew On October 3

The southwest monsoon officially withdrew from Madhya Pradesh on October 3. However, the activation of fresh weather systems has triggered another spell of rainfall in several districts.

Nayak explained that weather records over the past decade indicate that October typically witnesses a combination of rainfall, daytime heat and cooler nights.

Similar conditions are being observed this year, with sunny days, cooler nights and intermittent rainfall across different parts of the state.

The southwest monsoon remained active in Madhya Pradesh for approximately 100 days this year.