 MP Weather Update: No Major Change Likely In Temperature For 6 Days
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 30, 2023, 06:21 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Dry weather will continue and there will not be any major change in temperature till November 4 in the state.

According to meteorological department, there is no significant weather system in the country except a western disturbance, which is seen as a cyclonic circulation over western parts of Pakistan.

Meteorological department senior officer Ved Pratap Singh said, “As there is no significant weather system, there will not be any major change in temperature till November 4 in the state.”

In western and eastern part, day temperature hovered around 32 degrees Celsius to 33 degrees Celsius while night temperature was around 16 degrees Celsius in the state. On Sunday, Raisen recorded rise of 5.4 degrees in day temperature that settled at 30.2 degrees Celsius. Its night temperature was 13.1 degrees Celsius.

Pachmarhi recorded minimum temperature of 11 degrees Celsius. Bhopal recorded maximum temperature 32.6 degrees Celsius. Its night temperature was 15.4 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded day temperature of 31.8 degrees Celsius while its night temperature was 17.2 degrees Celsius.

