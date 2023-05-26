 MP Weather Update: Nautapa brings in hot days & cloudy nights
MP Weather Update: Nautapa brings in hot days & cloudy nights

Despite Nautapa or nine days of intense heat, a sharp drop was recorded the night temperature in most parts of the state.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, May 26, 2023, 04:03 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: People enjoy sunset at Upper Lake l | Free Press File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Gusty winds and cloud took over intervening night of Thursday and Friday in Bhopal.

Bhopal recorded 24.4 degrees Celsius night temperature after drop of 3.0 degree Celsius. Indore recorded 20.8 degrees Celsius after drop of 4.1 degree Celsius. Pachmarhi recorded 19.4 degrees Celsius after drop of 5.4 degrees Celsius.  

Naugaon recorded night temperature 21.5 degrees Celsius after drop of 4.5 degree Celsius.  Three degrees Celsius drop was recorded in night temperature  in Tikamgarh and Umaria.

As far as rain activities is concerned, Gwalior recorded 18.7 mm rainfall while Naugaon recorded 18.0 mm rainfall and  Shivpuri recorded 8.0mm. five millimeter rainfall recorded in Sagar, Datia each.

