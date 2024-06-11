 MP Weather Update: Monsoon About To Hit State; Mercury Crosses 45˚C Mark
MP Weather Update: Monsoon About To Hit State; Mercury Crosses 45˚C Mark

The southwesterly winds changed course and blow from the west once again. This shift ushered in dry weather conditions, leading to a significant rise in temperatures and a potential resurgence of the heat wave like condition.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 11, 2024, 12:02 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Monsoon is expected to arrive in the state between June 15 and June 20. Amidst the pre-monsoon activities, many cities recorded high temperature. Sidhi recorded 45.2 degrees Celsius while Singrauli recorded 43.3 degrees Celsius. Satna recorded 43.1 degrees Celsius. South west monsoon has advanced into some more parts of North Arabian sea and some more parts of Maharashtra on Monday. 

Bhopal recorded 39.3 degrees Celsius while it recorded night temperature 25.8 degrees Celsius after drop of 2.6 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded day temperature 35.8 degrees Celsius while it recorded night temperature 25.4 degrees Celsius.



Hailstorm with lightning (wind speed up to 80 kmph) is likely to occur over Balaghat and  Anuppur ( Amarkantak).

Moderate Thunderstorm with lightning and  Hail (wind speed up to 60 kmph) is likely over Betul, Chhindwada, Dindori, Pandhurna ( Pench) and  Seoni.

Light Thunderstorm with lightning is likely  over Sagar, Damoh, Mandla  (Kanha),  Shahdol, Umaria, Narmadapuram (Pachmarhi), Sheopur Kalan, Mandsaur and  Shivpuri.

According to meteorological department, alert for rain, hail, lightening for districts like  Dindori, Jhabua, Dhar, Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Narmadapuram, Harda, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Badwani, Alirajpur, Indore, Ratlam, Ujjain, Dewas, Anuppur, Shahdol, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Balaghat, Panna,  Damoh Sagar, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Ashok Nagar, Shivpuri, Sheopurkalan.

Places                       day temp (deg/cel)

Sidhi                                    45.2

Singrauli                             43.3

Satna                                   43.1

Rewa                                   42.2

Shahdol                              41.4

Khahjuraho                        41.0

Tikamgarh                          41.0

Mandla                               40.5

Khargone                            40.4

Nowgong                            40.0

Shajapur                             40.0

