MP Weather Update: Monsoon About To Hit State; Mercury Crosses 45˚C Mark

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Monsoon is expected to arrive in the state between June 15 and June 20. Amidst the pre-monsoon activities, many cities recorded high temperature. Sidhi recorded 45.2 degrees Celsius while Singrauli recorded 43.3 degrees Celsius. Satna recorded 43.1 degrees Celsius. South west monsoon has advanced into some more parts of North Arabian sea and some more parts of Maharashtra on Monday.

Bhopal recorded 39.3 degrees Celsius while it recorded night temperature 25.8 degrees Celsius after drop of 2.6 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded day temperature 35.8 degrees Celsius while it recorded night temperature 25.4 degrees Celsius.

The southwesterly winds changed course and blow from the west once again. This shift ushered in dry weather conditions, leading to a significant rise in temperatures and a potential resurgence of the heat wave like condition.

Hailstorm with lightning (wind speed up to 80 kmph) is likely to occur over Balaghat and Anuppur ( Amarkantak).

Moderate Thunderstorm with lightning and Hail (wind speed up to 60 kmph) is likely over Betul, Chhindwada, Dindori, Pandhurna ( Pench) and Seoni.

Light Thunderstorm with lightning is likely over Sagar, Damoh, Mandla (Kanha), Shahdol, Umaria, Narmadapuram (Pachmarhi), Sheopur Kalan, Mandsaur and Shivpuri.

According to meteorological department, alert for rain, hail, lightening for districts like Dindori, Jhabua, Dhar, Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Narmadapuram, Harda, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Badwani, Alirajpur, Indore, Ratlam, Ujjain, Dewas, Anuppur, Shahdol, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Balaghat, Panna, Damoh Sagar, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Ashok Nagar, Shivpuri, Sheopurkalan.

Places day temp (deg/cel)

Sidhi 45.2

Singrauli 43.3

Satna 43.1

Rewa 42.2

Shahdol 41.4

Khahjuraho 41.0

Tikamgarh 41.0

Mandla 40.5

Khargone 40.4

Nowgong 40.0

Shajapur 40.0