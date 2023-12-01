MP Weather Update: Light Rains To Continue Till Dec 10, Temperature Will Drop Significantly In Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur From Dec 15

MP Weather Updates: Light Rains To Remain Till 10 December, Temperatures To Drop In Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur From December 15 |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chills usually enter Madhya Pradesh from December according to the data of the last 10 years. This year, the mixture of 3 seasons - cold, heat and rains are expected in the first 10 days of the month.

It has been raining frequently in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and other divisions since November 27. According to meteorologists, Western Disturbance, cyclone and trough line are active in the state at present due to which a strong rain system has formed.

Indian Meteorological Department, Bhopal scientist Ashfaq Hussain said that the skies would be cloudy and light rain would be witnessed in the state till December 9 and the temperatures will start dropping further in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Ujjain and other regions from the second fortnight of the month.

Chances Of Rain In Indore

Indore woke up to a bright sun on Friday. The city finally got relief from fog after 2 days but still there are chances of rain in the city as well. Indore got relief from fog for two days on Friday. Along with this the sun was also shining. The Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rain in some parts of Indore-Ujjain division on Friday.

However, Friday’s maximum temperature in Indore was 25 degrees Celsius and minimum is expected to be 17 degrees.

Rain records, max rain in Narmadapuram

Rainy season is still ongoing in the state. Maximum rain has been recorded in Narsinghpur in the last 24 hours is 1.5 inches, while Pachmarhi and Khandwa in Narmadapuram have received approximately 1 inch of rain.

Also, 0.36 in Tikamgarh, 0.8 in Sidhi, 0.7 in Damoh, 0.7 in Betul, 0.6 in Jabalpur, 0.4 in Narmadapuram, 0.3 in Satna, 0.3 in Naugaon, 0.3 in Khajuraho, 0.3 in Umaria, 0.2 in Rewa, 0.2 in Shivpuri and 0.2 inches In Ratlam and Bhopal has been recorded.

December Weather

Meteorologist Hussain, predicted that December will begin with rain. The state will continue to see frigid weather because of the ongoing Western Disturbance. The eastern portion will have light to moderate rain at the same time.

The entrance of northern winds will cause a reduction in daytime and nighttime temperatures at the same time. Estimates indicate that both the daytime and nighttime temperatures will be typical during this period; however, if snowfall occurs in Northern India, like Jammu-Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, the temperature may decrease in Madhya Pradesh in further.

In major cities

In Bhopal, it is hot during the day and cold at night. December has been a rainy month in Bhopal for the past four years. It has rained between half and quarter of an inch. This time around, there's also a probability of rain. According to meteorologists, rain is predicted during the first week of the forecast.

The night temperature in Indore in December remains between 5 to 8 degrees. Last year the temperature reached 10.1 degrees. If we look at the data of last 10 years, the mercury remains between 28 to 31 degrees during the day. It also rains in Indore this month. It has been raining for the last 3 years.