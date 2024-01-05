MP Weather Update: Cold Wave Continues In State, Guna’s Day Temp Lower Than Night

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A surge in day temperature provided relief from biting cold in Bhopal on Friday. However, cold wave continued in many parts of the state as they reeled under cold day and severe cold day conditions with temperatures plummeting and sunshine struggling to break through the thick fog blanket.

On Friday, Bhopal recorded rise of 3.2 degrees in day temperature and settled at 19.9 degrees Celsius while its minimum temperature was 14.1 degrees Celsius.

Indore recorded maximum temperature of 18.3 degrees Celsius after drop of 1.3 degrees. Its minimum temperature was 15 degrees Celsius after drop of 1 degree.

In Guna, day temperature was below night temperature. Guna recorded day temperature 13.7 degrees Celsius after a drop of 4.7 degrees. Its night temperature was 13.9 degrees Celsius.

According to meteorological department, light thunderstorms with lightning are likely to occur in Khandwa, Harda, Betul, Burhanpur, Raisen, Chhindwara, Sagar, Damoh, Narmadapuram, Tikamgarh, Katni, Mandla, Chhatarpur, Nivari Orchha, Satna, Maihar, Chitrakoot, Rewa, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Umaria, Bandhavgarh, Anuppur, Amarkantak, Dindori and Shahdol districts in next 24 hours.

Besides, a fresh western disturbance is expected to approach north-west India from January 8.

In last 24 hours, cold day to severe cold day conditions occurred in west Madhya Pradesh and at one or two places in east Madhya Pradesh. Similar weather may prevail in next 24 hours. Dense fog may occur in parts of west Madhya Pradesh.