MP Weather Update: Bhopal, Districts Likely To Experience Rain

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal and other districts are likely to experience rain in the state in the next 24 hours. A yellow alert has been issued for rain and thundershowers at Bhopal, Sehore, Narmadapuram, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Chhindwara, Jabalpur, Sagar, Ratlam, Shajapur and Seoni districts in the next 24 hours.

Besides, intense heat is likely in Niwari, Chhindwara, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Umaria districts. Intense heat as well as rain will go hand in hand in the state. The meteorological department has denied that there is any impact of Biparjoy cyclone in Madhya Pradesh stating rain is due to local heat.

Earlier, Bhopal experienced a spell of rain on Thursday providing the much needed relief from humidity and intense heat. The meteorological department attributed it to the heating effect. Throughout the day, there was intense heat in the state capital creating sultry weather conditions. In the evening, it rained for a brief period which was because of local heating effect.

At the temperature front, Bhopal recorded a day temperature 40.8 degrees Celsius while it recorded a night temperature 27.1 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded 37.4 degrees Celsius day temperature and a night temperature of 25 degrees Celsius.

Meteorological department’s senior officer Ved Prakash Singh said, ‘Remnant of cyclone as cyclonic circulation will cause thundershowers from June 19 to June 21 in the state. For the next couple of days, rain will occur due to local heating effect. It will not be due to Biparjoy cyclone.’

Maximum temperature are as follows

Cities Max tem (deg/Cel)

Tikamgarh 43.0

Sidhi 42.2

Khajuraho 42.0

Rewa 41.6

Satna 41.5

Damoh 41.5

Shivpuri 41.2

Khargone 41.0

Umaria 40.9

Bhopal 40.8

Raisen 40.6

Guna 40.2

Gwalior 40.2

