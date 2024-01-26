MP Weather: Shahdol Battles Cold At 1.7°C; Chhatarpur Shivers At 2.5°C

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cold wave as well as cold day conditions prevailed in most parts of the state on Thursday with Shahdol recording its lowest minimum temperature of this season with the mercury levels dropping to 1.7 deg/cel. Chhatarpur also battled with cold conditions as minimum temperature plummeted to 2.5 deg.cel.

Bhopal experienced a slight relief from cold weather with a day temperature recording a 1.4 degrees Celsius rise. Similarly, the night temperature also went up by 1.2 degrees Celsius.

Yellow alert was issued for the cold wave in Seoni and Chhatarpur districts. Cold day-like conditions are likely to prevail in Khandwa and Khargone districts.

Moderate fog is likely to prevail in districts of Chambal division and districts like Shivpuri, Gwalior, Niwari, Chhatarpur, Datia.

Bhopal recorded day temperature 25.4 degrees Celsius after a rise of 1.4 degrees Celsius. while it recorded night temperature 8.6 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded 24.0 degrees Celsius while it recorded night temperature 9.7 degrees Celsius.

Cold day conditions occurred at one or two places over Southwest Madhya Pradesh. Dense fog is possible over parts of north Rajasthan, North Madhya Pradesh.

According to meteorological department, a cyclonic circulation is over northeast Rajasthan and adjoining areas. Another cyclonic circulation is over East Central Arabian Sea off north Maharashtra coast. A trough extends south interior Karnataka to interior Odisha across North interior Karnataka the cyclonic circulation over Vidarbha and South Chhattisgarh. Western disturbance is over north Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir. Another fresh Western disturbance may approach Western Himalayas from January 27.

Places night temp(deg/cel)

Kalyanpur(Shahdol) 1.7

Bijawar(Chhatarpur) 2.5

Pachmarhi 3.0

Piparsama(Shivpuri) 3.1

Awari(Ashoknagar) 3.3

Khajuraho 3.4

Nowgong 4.5

Umaria 4.9

Rewa 5.5

Mandla 5.8

Jabalpur 6.4

Sidhi 6.4

Satna 6.5

Damho 6.6

Chhindwara 6.7

Malajhkhand 7.1